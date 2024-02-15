Odisha: 2 Special Operations Group personnel injured in landmine blast

Bhubaneswar: Two personnel of Special Operations Group (SOG) of Odisha Police, a special force raised to combat left-wing extremists, sustained grievous injuries after a landmine exploded during combing operations in Nalikumpha forest at Kantamal in Boudh district of the state.

The incident took place during search operations by the District Voluntary Force and SOG personnel in the forest after information was received about the presence of some Maoist ultras in the forest.

The landmine is suspected to be planted by the Maoists.

The injured SOG personnel were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital in Kantamal.

They were later referred to the Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital in Balangir.

"Two personnel have been injured in the landmine blast. One of the victims who sustained head injuries is critical while the other one with some eye injuries is reportedly stable. Both of them are being airlifted to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar for advanced treatment," S. Dev Datta Singh, ADGP (Operations) told IANS.