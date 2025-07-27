Odisha accelerates renewable energy drive

Bhubaneswar: Advancingits clean energy goals, Odisha government has approved renewable energy projects with a total capacity of 178 MW, involving an estimated investment of Rs 869.8 crore. The approvals were granted during the 12th meeting of the Single Window Committee (SWC), held under the chairmanship of Vishal Kumar Dev, Principal Secretary of the Energy department.

The meeting was attended by key officials including the Managing Director of GRIDCO, Directors of GRIDCO and OHPC, EIC (Electricity)-cum-PCEI, and other senior members of the Committee. Project proposals were presented by the Chief Project Manager of the Renewable Energy Nodal Agency (RENA) and were thoroughly examined before being cleared by the SWC.

According to an official statement of the State Energy department, among the approved projects is a 69.5 MW solar park to be developed by Prozeal Green Energy Limited at Biramaharajpur in Subarnapur district. INOX Solar Limited received clearance to set up a 49.5 MW solar project at Telkoi in Keonjhar district, while Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) was granted approval for a 10 MW solar project at Lakhanpur in Jharsuguda.

Additionally, NLC India Renewables Limited will be setting up a wind power project at Papadahandi in Nabarangpur district.