Odisha announces early school summer vacation from April 25
Bhubaneswar: In view of the intense heat wave conditions, Odisha government on Sunday declared summer vacation for school students from April 25. The State government said all schools, including those run by government, government-aided and private, will remain closed from April 25. The government has also announced morning classes from 6.30 am to 10.30 am in schools for three days from April 22 to April 24 due to the heat wave.
Earlier, the State had ordered the closure of all schools for three days from April 18 to 20 after a severe heat wave situation during which the temperature breached 45 degrees Celsius.
On Sunday till 2.30 pm, the highest temperature was recorded in Jharsuguda and Keonjhar towns at 43.6 degrees Celsius. Six other places have recorded a maximum temperature above 40 degrees Celsius.