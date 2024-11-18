Odisha BJP leader Samir Dey passes away

Bhubaneswar: Senior Odisha BJP leader and former minister Samir Dey passed away on Monday while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Cuttack. He was 67. Dey was suffering from a kidney-related illness and was receiving treatment in the ICU of a hospital for the past few days.

Dey was elected to Odisha Assembly three times from Cuttack constituency in 1995, 2000 and 2004. Dey served as the Minister of Urban Development, Public Grievances & Pension Administration and Higher Education from 2000 to 2009 during the BJD-BJP alliance government in the State.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, currently in Singapore, expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Samir Dey. "I am deeply hurt and saddened to hear the news of the demise of senior politician and former minister Samir Dey. I pray before Lord Jagannath for the heavenly abode of the departed soul and express my deepest condolences to the bereaved family," Majhi posted on X.