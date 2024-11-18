Live
- Gurugram Festival to celebrate India’s artistic spirit and legacy this November
- SCMHRD, Pune clinches Winner’s Trophy at Cummins India’s REDEFINE 2024 B-School Case Study Competition
- HerKey Concludes Powerful AccelHERate 2024 in Hyderabad, Continues Momentum in Advancing Workplace Diversity
- Alpenliebe Juzt Jelly Introduces India’s First Dual-Layer Jelly In A Heart-Shape
- Vi Scales-up Users’ Indoor Network Experience in 20+ Districts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
- Meet Kannada Actor Tarak Ponnappa, Who Steals the Show in Pushpa 2: The Rule
- Union Minister Rajnath Singh to Attend Bhakti TV’s Koti Deepotsavam in Hyderabad
- MakeMyTrip Will Acquire CRED's Happay Expense Management Platform to Improve its Business Travel Services
- TTD Board Makes Path-Breaking Decisions
- BRS Social Media In-charge Dilip Arrested for Provocative Posts
Just In
Odisha BJP leader Samir Dey passes away
Senior Odisha BJP leader and former minister Samir Dey passed away on Monday while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Cuttack.
Bhubaneswar: Senior Odisha BJP leader and former minister Samir Dey passed away on Monday while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Cuttack. He was 67. Dey was suffering from a kidney-related illness and was receiving treatment in the ICU of a hospital for the past few days.
Dey was elected to Odisha Assembly three times from Cuttack constituency in 1995, 2000 and 2004. Dey served as the Minister of Urban Development, Public Grievances & Pension Administration and Higher Education from 2000 to 2009 during the BJD-BJP alliance government in the State.
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, currently in Singapore, expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Samir Dey. "I am deeply hurt and saddened to hear the news of the demise of senior politician and former minister Samir Dey. I pray before Lord Jagannath for the heavenly abode of the departed soul and express my deepest condolences to the bereaved family," Majhi posted on X.