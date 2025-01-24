Odisha budget to focus on jobs: Majhi

Live
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday said the State budget will focus on industry, tourism and filling up vacant government posts.
In a pre-budget consultation meeting attended by former finance ministers, financial experts and association representatives, Majhi emphasised creating a “people’s budget” with focus on strengthening the rural economy. The State budget 2025-26 will be presented in the Assembly on February 17.
Majhi invited public suggestions via email, WhatsApp and social media by January 31. He said key sectors under focus include steel, IT, renewable energy, textile, petrochemicals, agro-industries and port-based industries.
In its 2024 election manifesto, the BJP had promised to fill 1.5 lakh vacant government posts. “We have already recruited 20,000 people in government posts so far while more than 40,000 posts will be filled up in the next financial year,” the Chief Minister said.