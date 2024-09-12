Odisha Cabinet okays 10 pc quota for ex-Agniveers in uniformed services

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, on Thursday approved three key proposals, including reservation of 10 per cent jobs for ex-Agniveers in the State's uniformed services. The government also allowed transfer of equity shares to Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) from Shapoorji Pallonji Port Maintenance Pvt Ltd and Odisha Stevedores Ltd. The Cabinet also approved a proposal for providing jobs to unmarried daughters and stepdaughters of government employees on compassionate ground, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja said.

The Odisha government approved framing of Odisha Ex-Agniveers (Recruitment to Uniform Services) Rules, 2024 to reserve 10 per cent seats for ex-Agniveers in the uniformed service. The proposed rules aim to provide ample opportunities to ex-Agniveers to secure job in uniformed service like police, forest, excise and fire department.