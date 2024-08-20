Live
Just In
Odisha celebrates ‘Raksha Bandhan’
‘Raksha Bandhan’ was celebrated across Odisha on Monday amid a festive fervour.
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi celebrated the festival in Bhubaneswar where Deputy Chief Minister Prabhati Parida tied a ‘rakhi’ on his hand. She was joined by women of different ages in tying ‘rakhis’ on the hand of the Chief Minister at a function at the State Guest House.They also tied ‘rakhis’ on the hand of School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond.
“May the ‘rakhi,’ a symbol of love, devoutness and protection, make everyone’s life better and strengthen the sacred bond of brother and sister,” Majhi said.
Governor Raghubar Das also greeted the people of the State on the occasion.”Heartiest greetings and congratulations to all on the occasion of the holy Ghama or Rakhi Purnima. May Lord Jagannath bless the unbroken love and devotional relationship of brother-sister with peace and friendship,” he said.
The festival was also celebrated at Baladev Jew temple in Kendrapara and Jagannath temple in Puri. Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik also wished the people.”Greetings and congratulations to Savi on the occasion of Holy Raksha Purnima. May this bond of love and respect be even closer and stronger,” Patnaik said on X.