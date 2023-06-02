Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik To Visit Train Accident Site tomorrow

"I have just reviewed the situation about this truly tragic railway accident. I will be visiting the spot tomorrow morning," said Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Distressed by the train accident in Odisha. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Spoke to Railway Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw and took stock of the situation. Rescue ops are underway at the site of the mishap and all… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 2, 2023



