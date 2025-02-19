Odisha CM Appeals To Nepalese KIIT Students To Return After Campus Crisis

A critical situation has unfolded at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) following the death of Nepalese student Prakriti Lamsal, whose body was discovered in her hostel room. The incident triggered protests that led to the controversial suspension of approximately 1,000 Nepalese students, who were initially ordered to leave campus immediately.

The situation has since evolved, with both central and state governments intervening. KIIT authorities have reversed their stance, issuing an apology and requesting the students' return. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, currently in Rajasthan, has taken personal interest in resolving the crisis, engaging with Nepalese officials Sanjeeb Das Sharma and Navin Raj Adhikari via telephone.

A high-level meeting was conducted at the State Guest House, involving Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mukesh Mahaling, Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj, and Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja. The crisis has also drawn attention from Nepal's highest offices, with Foreign Minister Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba directly communicating with Odisha's Higher Education Minister.

The incident has gained international attention, with Nepal's Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli announcing the deployment of embassy officials to counsel affected students. However, the situation remains delicate as many Nepalese students have reported distressing experiences during the evacuation, including alleged mistreatment at Cuttack railway station.

The Chief Minister's office has emphasized their commitment to both restoring campus normalcy and ensuring justice in Lamsal's case, specifically addressing the concerns of the Nepalese student community and their safe return to academic life.