Odisha Cong begins Sankalp Padayatra

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) chief Bhakta Charan Das on Tuesday launched a 60-km Sankalp Padayatra from Bhubaneswar to Puri’s Lord Jagannath Temple. After arriving at Biju Patnaik International Airport for the first time since being appointed State Congress president, Das received a rousing welcome from party workers and supporters. He was appointed OPCC president on February 11. From the airport, Das, accompanied by senior party leaders and supporters, began the padayatra towards Puri. According to the schedule, he is expected to reach Puri on February 20.

“The Sankalp Padayatra is being held to bring change within the Congress and in the State. It has been organised to restore the lost glory of Odisha,” Das told reporters. Das has decided not to make any political statements until he has ‘darshan’ of Lord Jagannath.

Debashis Patnaik, chairman of the Sankalp Padayatra Committee and former MLA, said the massive turnout at the airport indicates a strong future for the Congress in the State. The padayatra passed through Shishu Bhavan, Rajmahal, Kalpana and Ravi Talkies Square before reaching Lingipur Square. After lunch break at Lingipur, the march resumed towards Pipili, where the participants will spend the night. The following day, the march will reach Teisipur. After lunch, they will start again and spend the night in Chandanpur on the way to Puri, he said.

On February 20, the padayatra will resume from Chandanpur, stopping for lunch at Bata Mangala. In the afternoon, Das will visit Jagannath Temple for ‘darshan’ and seek blessings. After returning from the temple, Das will address the media, Patnaik added. Since his appointment as OPCC president, Das has taken steps to reunite and strengthen the party’s base in the State. He has urged leaders who were suspended or had left the party to return. Following his appeal, veteran Congress leader and former minister Suresh Kumar Routray has rejoined the party.

The Congress has been out of power in Odisha since 2000. Currently, the party has 14 MLAs and one MP in the State.