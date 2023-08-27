Live
Just In
Odisha govt to bear Krushna’s medical education cost
Rayagada: Krushna Chandra Ataka, a migrant labourer, had cracked NEET by dint of perseverance and hard work. But after clearing NEET, Krushna faced...
Rayagada: Krushna Chandra Ataka, a migrant labourer, had cracked NEET by dint of perseverance and hard work. But after clearing NEET, Krushna faced the hurdle of meeting the expenses of his medical course after getting admission to a government medical college. He approached the BDO of Bissamcuttack block and his representation was sent to Odisha government through the District Collector of Rayagada. Conceding his request, Odisha government sanctioned a monetary assistance of Rs 1 lakh from the Red Cross fund and deposited it in Krushna's account. Krushna later met Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and 5T Secretary V K Pandian. He was given an assurance that the government will bear all the expenses till the completion of his course.
Narrating his journey, Krushna said after matriculation, he cleared his graduation in Khallikote College. But owing to poverty, he migrated to Kerala and worked as a labourer. Facing harassment, he returned home. Krushna then helped his father in farming activities during day and continued his studies in night to realise his dream.