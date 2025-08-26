Odisha Guv meets Naveen, enquires about health

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on Monday visited the residence of BJD president and former chief minister Naveen Patnaik and enquired about his health. Patnaik, the 78-year-old leader, was discharged from hospital here on August 20 after recovering from dehydration.

The Governor’s visit to Naveen Niwas in Bhubaneswar was primarily aimed at enquiring about Patnaik’s health and overall well-being, following his recent treatment at a private hospital in the city, a statement released by Raj Bhavan said. They engaged in a cordial conversation lasting around 15–20 minutes, it said.

Patnaik, the Leader of Opposition in the Odisha Assembly, shared updates on his health, and the interaction remained friendly and informal, the Raj Bhavan statement said.

Taking to X, the Raj Bhavan said, “Governor Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati paid a visit to @Naveen_Odisha Leader of the Opposition, at his residence and enquired about his health. He offered prayers to Lord Jagannath for his speedy recovery, good health, and long life.” Patnaik thanked the Governor for enquiring about his health.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge called up Patnaik at the hospital and wished him a speedy recovery on August 20. Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi had on August 23 visited Naveen Niwas and met the Opposition leader.