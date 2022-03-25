Odisha logs 38 new Covid cases, one fatality

Bhubaneswar: Odisha's Covid tally rose to 12,87,323 on Thursday, as 38 more people tested positive for the infection, while one fresh fatality pushed the State's Corona virus death toll to 9,117, a health bulletin said.

The State had logged 60 Corona virus cases on Monday. A fresh fatality was registered for the first time in a week as a 57-year-old patient succumbed to the infection in Jagatsinghpur district.

The State now has 476 active cases, while 12,77,677 people have recovered so far, including 97 in the last 24 hours. Fifty-three patients have died due to comorbidities to date. The daily positivity rate was at 0.09 per cent as 41,174 samples were tested for Covid.