Odisha lost 857 elephants since 2014-15
Bhubaneswar: Odisha has lost 857 elephants in the past 11 years, with electrocution being the key cause of unnatural death of the animal, the State Assembly was informed on Tuesday.
Diseases, accidents, poaching and electrocution were some of the other reasons for elephant deaths in the State, Forest, Environment and Climate Change Minister Ganesh Ram Singkhuntia said in response to a query in the Assembly.
According to the statistics furnished by the minister, 149 elephants were electrocuted to death between 2014-15 and 2024-25 (till December 2) while poachers killed 30 elephants. Diseases claimed the lives of the highest number of elephants (305) and natural reasons have been attributed as the cause of 229 elephant deaths. The minister said 29 elephants were killed after being hit by trains. Similarly, seven others died in road accidents and two by poisoning.