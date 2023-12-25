Live
Odisha: Man surrenders after killing younger sibling
A 43-year-old man has surrendered before the police after killing his younger sibling over an alleged family feud in Odisha's Kalahandi district late on Sunday night.
The deceased, identified as Ganesh Bag, was a resident of Bahadur Bagicha Pada under Bhawanipatna town police limits in Kalahandi district. He used to stay along with his elder sibling and accused, Mahendra Bag.
“Ganesh ran a roadside eatery while the elder brother works as a daily wager in the local market. Both the brothers often got engaged in bitter squabbles over petty issues. On Sunday night, a heated argument ensued between the siblings after Ganesh verbally abused the accused under the influence of alcohol. The argument soon turned violent and Mahendra in a fit rage stabbed Ganesh multiple times with a sharp knife,” said a local police officer.
Ganesh was immediately rushed to the district hospital where he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.
Meanwhile, Mahendra surrendered before the police after he came to know about the death of his brother.