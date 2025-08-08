Odisha notifies saffron shade colour for govt buildings

Bhubaneswar: The BJP government in Odisha has issued a notification making saffron colour code mandatory for all new and old office buildings owned by the State. The notification, issued by the Works department, said, “The government has been pleased for adoption of uniform colour code henceforth for all new government buildings as well as existing buildings at the time of periodical repair/renovation works executed.”

The order dated July 30 suggested RGB (red, green and blue) shades, resembling light saffron and terracotta for exterior walls and borders respectively.

The order is applicable for all State government departments and public sector undertakings. The State government had also issued a similar order in October last year. The government had then instructed all engineering heads to adopt the new colour code for all new government buildings and the existing ones at the time of periodic repair and renovation works.

Earlier in March this year, all government schools in the State were asked to paint buildings in shades of orange first and the borders in orange tan during construction, repair and renovation. The BJP government, led by Mohan Charan Majhi, also changed the colour and design of uniforms for secondary school students from white and green to light brown and maroon under Mukhyamantri Chhatra Chhatri Paridhan Yojana.

The Opposition BJD, in a statement, strongly criticised the BJP government for focusing on the colour change instead of giving attention to real developmental activities.

“It is an effort to divert the attention of people from the ongoing atrocities on women and girls in the State,” said BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty. “During the 13-month rule of the BJP government, the government has completely failed to provide good governance. Law and order in the State has deteriorated and women have become unsafe. Development has stalled.

Question papers have been leaked 13 times in 13 months of rule. The government has completely failed in conducting flawless examinations and organising flawless Rath Yatra. Instead of taking corrective measures, it is busy with colour change,” Mohanty said.

Senior Congress leader and former OPCC president Jaydev Jena said: “Changing colour of building, dress of students and cover of milk packets shows the weak mentality of a national party and its local government.”