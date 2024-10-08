Odisha seeks copter, CAPF to combat Maoists

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday demanded a helicopter and 12 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) from the Union government to combat Maoists in the State.The Chief Minister said this amid the possibility of Maoist cadres entering Odisha from neighbouring Chhattisgarh.

Majhi raised this demand during a Maoist-related review meeting held under the chairmanship of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Monday, the Chief Minister’s Office said in a statement here.Along with Majhi, chief ministers of Left-Wing Extremism (LWE)-affected States attended the meeting held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

Stating that Odisha Government has raised three battalions of ex-servicemen OSSF (Odisha Special Striking Force) to meet the force requirement, Majhi said till the recruited forces are deployed on the ground, there is a pressing need for effective area domination to check infiltration from Chhattisgarh and to augment intelligence-based operations.

“In the current scenario, I request you (Centre) not to withdraw the Central forces, till the induction process is complete. Also, may I request you, to send at least 12 companies of CAPF for a period of 2 years, to be deployed in the LWE-affected areas, to prevent infiltration and eradicate LWE from Odisha in a time-bound manner,” Majhi said in his speech at the meeting.

Justifying the demand for more forces, Majhi said with large-scale induction of security forces, anti-Maoist operations are picking up in Chhattisgarh and there is reasonable apprehension of possible movement of LWE cadres from Chhattisgarh to Odisha and their possible relocation inside the State.

This apart, Majhi also mentioned that uninterrupted helicopter service is a critical requirement for the security forces and movement of troops, maintenance of forward posts and to respond to the exigencies. “A dedicated helicopter may please be provided to Odisha,” the CMO release quoted Majhi as saying.The State government also sought real-time technical support of specialised technical agencies of the Central government to further improve the operational capabilities of special forcesand overall operational effectiveness.

He said this will be a performance multiplier for the Security Forces, engaged in anti-Maoist operations.The Chief Minister said the State government has submitted a list of 127 vital roads in LWE-affected areas to the Centre.

These road projects will considerably augment connectivity in these areas and will also facilitate effective operations by security forces against the Maoists.“This may please be considered, at the earliest,” the Chief Minister said.

To ensure public welfare schemes and basic facilities are provided in saturation mode in the LWE-affected villages, the State needs to build mutual trust between the government, administration and general public. To uplift and transform the socio-economic landscape of Maoist-affected areas, several developmental schemes are being

implemented, he said.