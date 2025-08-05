Live
- Zomato Delivery Boys Protest in Hyderabad Over Low Pay and No Insurance
- GitHub CEO: Embrace AI or Risk Irrelevance, Warns Software Developers
- Assam: ED raids against former IAS officer in DA case
- Narayana inspects works in Amaravati, says first phase will be completed in three years
- EPFO UAN Allotment Now Only via Aadhaar Face Authentication on UMANG App
- Kannada Actor Santosh Balaraj, Son of Politician Anekal Balaraj, Passes Away at 38
- Prime Minister Modi Set To Unveil Modern Kartavya Bhawan Complex In Central Vista
- Strategy discloses its Q2 2025 financial report, showing BTC users achieving revenue growth through Rich Miner.
- Tata AutoComp and Ichikoh to Form JV for Automotive Lighting in India
- Google Takes Aim at Apple’s AI Setback Ahead of Pixel 10 Launch
Odisha to get 11 new civil courts
Eleven new civil courts will be set up in Odisha to ensure speedy justice for the people, according to a notification.
The notification in this regard was issued by the state Law Department on Monday.
One Additional District Judge (Vigilance) Court each will be set up in Puri, Nayagarh and Kendrapara districts.
Besides, Additional District Judge Courts will also be set up at Pipili in Puri district, Ranpur in Nayagarh, Banpur in Khurda, Basudevpur in Bhadrak, Talcher in Angul, Rajgangpur in Sundargarh, Banki in Cuttack and G Udaygiri in Kandhamal district.
