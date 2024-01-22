Live
- Chinese hurting India via loan app scams: Cyber expert
- What happened at Ayodhya from 1526 to 2024
- Lord Hanuman has sent this invitation, says Chiranjeevi at Ayodhya
- Man Arrested for Facebook Post on Ayodhya Ram Mandir
- It is AP’s fate to have mafia don like Kakani as Minister: Somireddy
- Young Kuchipudi prodigy from Telangana to be conferred with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar today
- New Gen AI model to help explain human memory, imagination
- Journo awarded posthumously for his fiction ‘The Misfit’
- 16 teams to participate in National School Band competition on R-Day
- Technozion concludes on a high note
Just In
Old Ram Lalla idol to be placed in front of new one
Highlights
The old idol of Ram Lalla, kept in a makeshift shrine, will be placed in front of the new idol which will be consecrated at the temple here on Monday, said Govind Dev Giri, the treasurer of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust
Ayodhya: The old idol of Ram Lalla, kept in a makeshift shrine, will be placed in front of the new idol which will be consecrated at the temple here on Monday, said Govind Dev Giri, the treasurer of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. He also said that more than Rs 1,100 crore has so far been spent in constructing the Ram Temple and another Rs 300 crore might be needed to complete the work.
A 51-inch Ram Lalla idol was placed in the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple last week. Three idols of Lord Ram were built from which the one sculpted by Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj has been selected for “Pran Prathistha”.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS