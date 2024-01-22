Old Ram Lalla idol to be placed in front of new one

Ayodhya: The old idol of Ram Lalla, kept in a makeshift shrine, will be placed in front of the new idol which will be consecrated at the temple here on Monday, said Govind Dev Giri, the treasurer of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. He also said that more than Rs 1,100 crore has so far been spent in constructing the Ram Temple and another Rs 300 crore might be needed to complete the work.

A 51-inch Ram Lalla idol was placed in the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple last week. Three idols of Lord Ram were built from which the one sculpted by Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj has been selected for “Pran Prathistha”.