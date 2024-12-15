Live
- Guinness World Record for continuous Hanuman Chalisa chanting
- REMOTE TRIBAL AREA TO GET NEW BRIDGE
- Dr LB College, Woxsen teams win in Climate Tank Accelerator event
- CM Revanth petitions for change in Paleru rly line
- Udupi MP seeks more key highways on top priority
- New diet plan rolled out at welfare hostels
- HRF demands for nation-wide caste census
- SP launches Medicover family health card
- Chiranjeevi Visits Allu Arjun for Lunch Amid Ongoing Legal Turmoil
- Covid ‘scam’ FIR row: Congress pursuing politics of vengeance, says BJP
Just In
Omar Abdullah Urges Congress To Earn INDIA Bloc Leadership Role
J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah calls on Congress to actively justify its leadership position in the INDIA opposition alliance, highlighting concerns about coalition dynamics and emphasizing the need for regular engagement.
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has called on the Congress party to demonstrate active leadership within the INDIA opposition bloc rather than assuming it by default. While acknowledging Congress's unique position as the largest opposition party with nationwide presence, Abdullah emphasized that leadership must be earned through consistent effort and engagement.
Abdullah expressed concern about the coalition's sporadic nature, warning that limiting interactions to election periods could weaken its effectiveness. He highlighted the need for regular communication and structured engagement among alliance partners, noting that infrequent meetings often amplify minor disagreements into larger issues.
The Chief Minister also addressed local political dynamics, discussing the Congress's limited role in his government and their decision to defer participation until Jammu and Kashmir regains statehood. While praising Sonia Gandhi's leadership within the opposition alliance, Abdullah pointed to growing discontent among partners regarding Congress's current approach to coalition management. His comments reflect broader challenges within the INDIA bloc, particularly following recent electoral setbacks in states like Haryana and Maharashtra, suggesting the need for strategic reassessment of the alliance's operations and effectiveness.