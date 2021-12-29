Omicron tally rises to 653 in India

New Delhi: Omicron tally in the country rose to 653 with Maharashtra having the highest number of infections at 167, followed by Delhi at 165 and Kerala at 57, as per the Union Health Ministry data on Tuesday.

The country reported 6,450 fresh Covid cases in 24 hours with daily positivity rate at 0.61 per cent, at lower than 2 per cent for nearly three months. The weekly positivity rate was at 0.64 per cent, at lower than 1 per cent for the last 44 days.

In the national capital, Covid cases stood at 331 with one casualty, the State government said late on Monday. This is the first time when the single-day Covid cases crossed the 300-mark here since early June. Meanwhile, India conducted 10.35 lakh Covid tests during the previous day aggregating to 67.41 crore tests conducted so far, as per the data.

Also, daily death toll stood at 293 till 8:00 am taking to a total of 4.80 lakh casualties occurred so far due to Covid. In addition, India administered 72.87 lakh vaccine doses in the last 24 hours and with this, total vaccinations so far exceeded 142.46 crore.