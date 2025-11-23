One dies as ambulance hits truck

Sambalpur: Atleast three persons were killed and five others injured in two road accidents in Bhadrak and Sambalpur districts on Saturday, police said. In Sambalpur, one person was killed and five others were critically injured after an ambulance with a patient and his relatives on board rammed into a truck on National Highway-55 near Phuljharan under Jujumura police station limits, a senior officer said. The deceased was identified as ambulance attendant Manabhanjan Sahu.

The accident took place when the ambulance was going to VIMSAR in Burla from Boudh district. “The ambulance attendant died on the spot, and five others suffered injuries. They were taken to a nearby hospital,” the officer said.

In another incident in Bhadrak district, two persons died when a two-wheeler was hit by a bus near Kamaria Chhak on Bhadrak–Chandbali road under Pirhat police station limits. The deceased, identified as Golak Das and Daitari Puhana of Balichaturi village, were travelling on the two-wheeler when the private bus coming from Chandbali hit the scooter.

Locals staged a road blockade, demanding action against reckless driving.

Pirhat police station Inspector in-charge Rojalin Behera said one platoon force was deployed in the area to bring the situation under control.