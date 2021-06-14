One earth one health: Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for a 'One Earth, One Health' approach and underlined the need for global unity, leadership and solidarity.

Participating in the first outreach session of the G7 summit through virtual mode, Modi expressed appreciation for the support extended by the G7 members and other countries during the second wave of Covid-19 in India. He also sought the support of the G7 grouping to lift patent protections for Covid-19 vaccines.

In his address, Modi sought the support of the G7 countries for a proposal moved at the WTO by India and South Africa, for patent waiver on Covid related technologies.

He highlighted India's 'whole of society' approach to fight the pandemic, synergising the efforts of all levels of the government, industry and civil society, according to a PMO statement. He also committed to India's support for collective efforts to improve global health governance.

Calling for global unity, leadership, and solidarity to prevent future pandemics, Modi also emphasised the special responsibility of democratic and transparent societies to deal with the challenge, according to an official statement. Sources said Modi's call for adopting a "one earth, one health" approach received support from German Chancellor Angela Merkel. They said Australia and several other countries came out in strong support of Modi's call to waive patents on coronavirus vaccines to boost their production.

The Prime Minister, speaking at the G7 outreach session titled 'Building Back Stronger - Health', also highlighted India's 'whole of society' approach to fight the pandemic, while synergising the efforts of all levels of the government, industry and civil society.

The Group of Seven (G7) comprises the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States. As chair of G7, the UK invited India, Australia, South Korea, South Africa to the summit as guest countries.

The leaders of the world's advanced economies are holding a summit in Cornwall in the UK from June 11-13. It is for the first time the leaders of the grouping are meeting since the coronavirus pandemic began.