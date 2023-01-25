  • Menu
One killed, 2 injured by shooting stones on Jammu-Srinagar highway
Jammu: A person was killed and two others were injured when shooting stones hit their vehicles on Jammu-Srinagar national highway on Wednesday.

Official sources said that shooting stones hit two trucks in Ramsoo stretch of Jammu-Srinagar highway in Ramban district.

"While one person lost his life in the incident, two others suffered injuries.

The injured have been shifted to hospital, where their condition is stated to be critical, the sources said.

Notably, shooting stones triggered by rain in Ramban district have become a major hazard on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway.

