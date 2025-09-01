Online Gaming Act to come into force soon: IT Secretary

The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, which was passed by the Parliament and has got the President's assent, will be notified soon, Electronics and IT Secretary S. Krishnan said on Monday.

Talking to the media at an ICEA event on semiconductors here, the Secretary informed that all the necessary steps are being taken to bring the law into force quickly.

In the monsoon session, Union Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw introduced the Online Gaming Bill, 2025, which was passed by both houses.

In addition to outright banning the offering, operation, facilitation, promotion, advertising, and participation in online money games, the law seeks to regulate and promote social, educational, and esports games.

An online game that is played as a component of multi-sport events and involves organised competitive competitions between individuals or teams is referred to as "e-sport" under the Bill. The National Sports Governance Act of 2025 recognises these competitions, which are played in multiplayer formats with predetermined rules.

Following the government's move, all online money gaming platforms, including Dream11, Pokerbazi, Rummy Circle and others, have discontinued their money gaming contests.

The Electronics and IT Secretary also said that the semiconductor space is an important aspect for India and as "a matter of pride, the first commercial chip built in India is set to roll roll-out this year".

Union Minister Vaishnaw stated last week that the country is looking to build global-scale capabilities to support the markets with the best quality products. India will manufacture every component used in mobile phones, including chips, cover glasses, laptops, and servers, positioning the nation as a global player in electronics manufacturing.

During the opening of India's first tempered glass manufacturing facility for mobile devices in Noida, the minister stated that the country's electronics manufacturing sector has expanded six times in the last eleven years, reaching a production value of Rs 11.5 lakh crore, exporting over Rs 3 lakh crore, and providing direct and indirect employment for 2.5 million people.

He claimed that value addition is gradually being improved and that the nation's entire electronics ecosystem is growing quickly.

The US-based Corning Incorporated and Optiemus Electronics have partnered to establish the facility, which will manufacture premium tempered glass under the well-known "Engineered by Corning" brand.