ASBM hosts 5th Law Conference

Bhubaneswar: The ASBM School of Law, ASBM University, organised its 5th National Law Conference on the theme “Balancing the Rights of the Victim & the Accused: Legal Challenges”. Eminent jurists, academicians, legal practitioners and students participated in the conference.

Biswajeet Pattanayak, Founder and President of ASBM University, highlighted the relevance of legal discourse in a rapidly changing socio-legal environment. He said the challenge before the legal system is to maintain equilibrium without compromising justice.

Paromita Chattoraj, Professor, National Law University, Odisha, stressed the significance of victim-centric jurisprudence while safeguarding constitutional guarantees for the accused. She pointed out that a fair trial system must ensure both accountability and compassion.

Justice V Gopala Gowda, former judge of the Supreme Court, stressed the importance of judicial sensitivity, due process and fairness in criminal trials. He said the rights of the victims are as important as those of the accused, and the law and the judicial system should be sensitive to draw a balance between the two.

Justice Ananga Kumar Patnaik, former judge of the Supreme Court, underlined that

justice must not only be done but must also be seen to be done, especially in cases

involving vulnerable victims. He asserted that legal education should aim at producing professionals who are ethically driven, socially sensitive and justice-oriented. The session witnessed insightful panel discussions and paper presentations by scholars

and students, focusing on contemporary legal challenges, victim compensation mechanisms, procedural safeguards and judicial reforms.