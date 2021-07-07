Online services for Amarnath devotees

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday launched various online services of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board to provide a personal experience to the devotees.

"For millions of devotees who are unable to visit the holy cave of Shri Amarnath Ji this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Shrine Board has brought Darshan, Hawan, and Prasad facility under the virtual mode.

The devotees can book their Puja, Hawan, and Prasad online, and priests at the holy cave will offer it in the devotee's name. Prasad will be subsequently delivered at doorsteps of the devotees," a spokesman of the board said.