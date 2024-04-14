Live
- Gaurav Gill puts on commendable performance in Rally of Otago
- Online food delivery menus missing key nutritional information: Study
- Dharmavira Gandhi, Channi, Khaira in Congress' first list in Punjab
- Karnataka CM urges Goa counterpart to rehabilitate Kannadigas
- BJP will not scrap reservation: Amit Shah
- Prakash Ambedkar slams MVA, MahaYuti for not fielding any Muslim in Maha LS polls
- Roadshow in Mangaluru: Modi nullifies caste equations
- Viksit Bharat Ambassador: Today, the world is looking up to India, says Sri Sri Ravi Shankar
- Mangaluru's Magnificent Modi Moment: A Triumph of Spectacle and Support
- NC, Congress will split secular vote in Chenab region: Azad
Just In
Only BJP’s government can make India more powerful: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the world is living in 'fear' and 'uncertainty' of new challenges and in such a situation India needs to emerge stronger.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the world is living in 'fear' and 'uncertainty' of new challenges and in such a situation India needs to emerge stronger.
Addressing a public rally in Madhya Pradesh's Hoshangabad, he asserted that making India a powerful country is the need of the hour and it can happen with a strong government which has an absolute majority.
"Only BJP's government can make India more powerful. We can't expect it from those who could not even make their own party strong. People do not take them seriously as they do not have any vision for the country," PM Modi said while hitting out at Congress.
PM Modi, who reached Madhya Pradesh after releasing the BJP manifesto said, “The election manifesto is a commitment. Congress doesn't take it seriously. People are laughing at them because of their hollow promises.”
Responding to Rahul Gandhi's remarks that the Congress will remove poverty if voted to power, PM Modi said that the Congress is only mocking itself by making such statements.
“Congress is mocking itself by giving such statements. Can poverty be eliminated overnight?” PM Modi asked.
He said the leaders of the “INDI alliance” are confused over deciding their election manifesto.
“BJP's Sankalp Patra is Modi's guarantee which will be fulfilled in the next few years. Modi is born to fulfil the aspirations of the people of the country,” PM Modi added.