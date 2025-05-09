Only officers above SP rank should handle sensitive cases: CM Majhi

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday instructed that officers above Superintendent of Police rank should be assigned the task of investigating sensitive cases related to mob lynching, terrorism and organised crimes.

Majhi issued the directions during a high-level review meeting held at Lok Seva Bhawan here to assess the effective implementation of the country’s three newly enacted criminal laws in Odisha.

“In a significant directive, Majhi instructed that no officer below the rank of Superintendent of Police (SP) should be assigned to investigate sensitive cases related to mob lynching, terrorism and organised crime,” an official statement by the State government on Wednesday read. Majhi, who chaired the high-level meeting, also stressed the need for digitisation with the aim to enhance the efficiency of the justice system through e-FIR, e-Summons, etc.

“Emphasising digitisation for a more efficient justice system, the Chief Minister stressed the importance of operationalising services such as e-FIR, e-Summons, and digital evidence submission. He said these digital platforms would streamline the justice delivery process, making it simpler and faster,” the statement further added.

To enhance remote accessibility, the Chief Minister advised integrating hospitals, courts, jails and forensic laboratories via video conferencing. This would enable witnesses to testify from their current locations, reducing logistical delays and enhancing case processing speed. He underlined the need to shift investigations and judicial processes to electronic modes as much as possible. The Chief Minister also announced in the meeting that 32 advanced mobile forensic vans will be deployed across Odisha in the near future in order to strengthen forensic capabilities in the State.

The meeting also focused on reinforcing coordination among the police, prosecution, judiciary and prison departments for smooth implementation of the new laws. As per the update shared during the meeting, the State is upgrading its forensic laboratories and has created 247 new posts for forensic and cyber forensic experts.

All jail department staff across the State have been trained on the new laws. Measures are underway to introduce video conferencing facilities in jails. As many as 267 new posts have been created in the prosecution department and updates made to the Odisha Prosecution Rules under the new BNSS framework.

