Op Sindoor a 'Vijay Utsav', says PM Modi, calls for a unified celebration of Indian Armed Forces

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated on Monday that Operation Sindoor marks a "Vijay Utsav (victory celebration)" for the country. He expressed hope that Parliament will discuss this successful military action, which will not only encourage the Indian Armed Forces but also inspire the citizens of India.

Addressing the media ahead of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament, PM Modi hailed Operation Sindoor, and said, "This Monsoon Session is a 'Vijay Utsav'. The entire world has seen the strength of the Indian Armed Forces. The aim that the forces had established for the Operation Sindoor was 100 per cent achieved. The terrorists were neutralised right in their homes, within just 22 minutes, the operation brought them to the ground."

"I announced it at an event in Bihar, and our Indian Armed Forces demonstrated their strength during this operation. The concept of 'Made in India', which represents a new facet of India's military power, has also captured global attention. Whenever I meet people from various countries, I notice a growing interest in Made in India weapons," he said.

Expressing hope to discuss the success of Operation Sindoor in Parliament, PM Modi said, "When the House expresses its sentiments of victory of this 'Vijay Utsav' in one unified voice during this session, it will strengthen India's military power, encourage, inspire the countrymen of the country and give momentum to research, innovation and manufacturing in the defence sector, which in turn will gengerate employement opportunities for the youth."

Recalling Indian astronaut Subhanshu Shukla's recent endeavour to the International Space Station, the Prime Minister said, "This Monsoon Session is a moment of immense pride for the nation. It symbolises a true celebration of victory for the country. And when I say this session is a celebration of national pride and triumph, I must highlight one of the most remarkable moments, the Indian Tricolour being unfurled for the first time at the International Space Station."

"This is a proud moment for every Indian. This successful journey has ignited excitement and enthusiasm for science, technology, and innovation among the youth. All parliamentarians and citizens of India will come together with enthusiasm to celebrate the remarkable achievements that have reached new heights in space," he added.

The Prime Minister also called the monsoon "a symbol of renewal and rejuvenation" and said that the weather across the country is "progressing very positively".

"The reports indicate that the monsoon is favourable for agriculture, which in turn benefits the farmers' economy, the national economy and the rural economy," he said.