Op Sindoor: India hit 9 terror targets in 23 mins: Ajit Doval

Chennai: Indian military's precision hitting capabilities were on display during Operation Sindoor where nine terror targets crisscrossing Pakistan were smashed, "we knew who was where," while back home not even a glass pane was broken, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval said here on Friday.

In what was seen as India's retribution to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 persons dead, none of the intended targets in Pakistan was missed during the military offensive, Doval said while also taking pride in India's capability and technological prowess in neutralising the threats from across the border. The precision was to the point where India knew who was where, and the entire operation lasted hardly 23 minutes past 1 am on May 7, he said.

"Thereafter, they said Pakistan did this and so on. You tell me one image or photograph which shows any damage to India being done. Not even a glass pane was broken," Doval said while speaking at the 62nd convocation ceremony of IIT, Madras. "They (international media) wrote these things and put out things.

The images only showed 13 air bases in Pakistan before and after May 10, whether it was in Sargodha, Rahim Yar Khan, Chaklala. I am only telling you what the foreign media put out on the basis of images. We are capable of doing that (damage to Pakistani air bases)." Addressing the students, Doval also said the link between technology and warfare was very important, and that the country should develop indigenous technology to meet its requirements. Referring to the earlier speaker, Padma Subrahmanyam—Padma Vibhushan awardee and legendary danseuse—congratulating him for the success of Operation Sindoor and evoking thunderous applause from the students and graduates, the NSA said, "I am really proud of it (Operation Sindoor). Much of it was driven by indigenous content." "We are proud of it—that some of our best systems worked, whether it was BrahMos (missiles), the integrated air control and command system, or battlefield surveillance.

We decided on nine terrorist targets, not in the border areas but in the crisscross of Pakistan, and we missed none." No unintended site was struck, and the strike was precise to the point where "we knew who was where. And the entire operation lasted for 23 minutes," he said. In a subtle rebuttal to coverage of international media, including the New York Times, questioning the operation's effectiveness, the NSA said, "They wrote what they wanted. But satellite images tell the real story—that 13 Pakistan airbases, before and after May 10, show exactly what happened."

Earlier, speaking at the convocation, Padma Subrahmanyam said the historic victory of Operation Sindoor was a manifestation of adherence to the valour that the Bhagavad Gita preaches. "As a proud Indian, I have always offered my salutations to our jawans, who are our national guardian angels," she said, congratulating Doval for his role in the operation. At the event, Doval said the country could not afford to lose the technology battle and remain behind or fall decades behind others.

He acknowledged the role of IIT, Madras and the private sector in developing 5G in two-and-a-half years' time, whereas the Chinese took over 12 years and spent 300 billion dollars to develop 5G technology. "Even a screw that deals with anything related to data or security protection must come from a trusted source. It is either made in India or by somebody who is very close to India," he added, emphasising the need to totally insulate our system from the enemy. A total of 3,227 students graduated. As many as 3,661 Degrees (including Joint and Dual Degrees) were awarded to the students on the occasion. A total of 529 PhDs were also awarded, which included PhDs, Joint Degree Ph.Ds with foreign institutions and Dual Degree PhDs, the institute said.

The precision was to the point where India knew who was where, and the entire operation lasted hardly 23 minutes past 1 am on May 7, he said. "Thereafter, they said Pakistan did this and so on. You tell me one image or photograph which shows any damage to India being done. Not even a glass pane was broken," Doval said.