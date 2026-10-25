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Op Trident busts international narco-cartel in Northeast, 18 arrested: Amit Shah
In Short
Union Home Minister Amit Shah says Operation Trident dismantled an international narco-cartel across Assam, Mizoram and Manipur, leading to 18 arrests and the freezing of 1,424 bank accounts.
New Delhi: Anti-narcotics agencies conducted coordinated operations across Assam, Mizoram and Manipur under 'Operation Trident', dismantling an international narco-cartel and arresting 18 people, the Central government announced on Sunday.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced the success of the operation in a post on X, describing it as another major action against drug trafficking.
"Modi Govt deals another lethal blow against drugs with Operation Trident," he said.
"Our agencies launched a barrage of simultaneous crackdowns across 38 locations in Assam, Mizoram and Manipur on 23 October, smashing an international narco-cartel," HM Shah said, highlighting the scale of the coordinated crackdown carried out by the agencies across the three northeastern states.
According to the Home Minister, the operation exposed hawala transactions worth Rs 100 crore and resulted in the freezing of 1,424 bank accounts.
Authorities also attached properties valued at Rs 17.82 crore, seized 500 detonators and Rs 12 lakh in cash, and arrested 18 people in connection with the operation.
"The network trafficked narcotics across the borders of India, Myanmar and Bangladesh through the Death Triangle Corridor. The offensive attests to India's Himalayan resolve to realise the mission of eradicating every drug network by 31 December 2029. India will hammer until the last nail is driven into the coffin of drug cartels," he said.
"Heartiest congratulations to the anti-narcotics team comprising central agencies and police forces of the three states," the Home Minister added, congratulating the personnel involved in the coordinated operation.
Earlier on October 21, speaking at Police Commemoration Day in New Delhi, HM Shah announced that the Union Home Ministry has decided that during the remaining part of 2026, as well as in 2027, 2028 and 2029, a united fight will be waged against drugs over the next three-and-a-half years, and the country will be free from the drug problem by December 31, 2029.
"This is a very important goal for us, even more important than tackling the three hotspots. The drug problem hollows out our future generations, places an undue burden on our economy and provides financial support to organisations engaged in anti-national activities," HM Shah said.
"Today, I want to call upon police forces across the country to wholeheartedly work towards achieving the goal of a drug-free India, following the roadmap we have prepared and the target set by our respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi, so that we can protect our future generations," he added.
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