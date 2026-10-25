Ministers Ponnam, Adluri Offer Special Prayers at Dharmapuri Temple

Dharmapuri: State Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and Government Whip and Dharmapuri MLA Adluri Lakshman Kumar offered special prayers at the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Dharmapuri of Jagtial district.

The ministers prayed for abundant rainfall across the state and a bumper harvest, wishing for the prosperity and well-being of the people. They also sought the blessings of the presiding deity to ensure that people remain healthy, happy and prosperous.

They prayed that the welfare schemes and development programmes being implemented by the state government under its Praja Palana initiative continue without any obstacles. The ministers also expressed hope that the impact of El Nino would not cause hardships to the people and that the state would remain prosperous.

Later, the ministers inspected the ongoing development works at the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple and reviewed the progress of the works.