OpenAI CEO admits he is ‘scared’ of using AI

New Delhi: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman recently admitted that is scared to use ‘certain AI stuff’ sometimes.

Speaking at one of the episodes of Theo Von’s podcast ‘This Past Weekend’, Altman said: “I get scared sometimes to use certain AI stuff, because I don’t know how much personal information I want to put in, because I don’t know who’s going to have it.” Sam Altman was responding to Von’s question on the fast pace of AI development, “Do you think there should be kind of like a slowing things down?”

During the conversation, the OpenAI CEO compared the current competition among AI companies as an ‘intense’ race not only for commercial domination, but as tool that will echo for generations. He further stated that ChatGPT-maker OpenAI does not move quickly, someone else will, adding that fate of AI could slip out of hands of those most mindful about its social consequences.

During the podcast, Altman acknowledged how uncertain the human future is. “I think all of human history suggests we find a way to put ourselves at the centre of the story and feel really good about it … Even in a world where AI is doing all of this stuff that humans used to do, we are going to find a way in our own telling of the story to feel like the main characters,” he said. Sam Altman also addressed the fear of certain jobs becoming obsolete because of AI. “How will people survive?” host Von asked. To this, Sam Altman replied: “AI will create possibilities for individuals to pursue more creative, philosophical, or interpersonal goals.”

He said that when everyone can get instant help and knowledge through AI, people can rethink what it means to contribute to society. However, he warned that the shift could be very difficult for those who lose their jobs in the short term.