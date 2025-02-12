Live
Just In
Operation Chaturbhuj Monitors Devotees on Magh Purnima; ICCC Sets Up Safety Measures
- 24/7 Anti-Drone Vigil Ensures Safety for Devotees with Continuous Monitoring
- Focus on Security, Convenience, Crime Control, and Crowd Management
- Enhanced Anti-Drone System Provides 24-hour Aerial Surveillance for Comprehensive Security
Mahakumbh Nagar: A special security operation, 'Operation Chaturbhuj', was launched to ensure the safety of devotees from across the country and abroad during the holy bath on Magh Purnima in Mahakumbh Nagar.
This initiative was implemented under the directives of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, reinforcing stringent security measures. A dedicated team from the Integrated Command and Control Center (ICCC), plays a vital role in establishing a robust security framework, utilizing advanced technology for comprehensive surveillance.
Every aspect of safety, convenience, crime control, and crowd management has been meticulously monitored since Tuesday night. The ICCC oversees the fairgrounds and Prayagraj city through 2,750 high-tech cameras, an anti-drone system, and specialized security teams to ensure round-the-clock vigilance. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rajesh Dwivedi emphasized that 24/7 aerial surveillance is being conducted using drones, and special security arrangements at the ICCC have significantly improved crowd management.
He added, "Furthermore, the anti-drone system remains on high alert in Mahakumbh Nagar, actively preventing unauthorized aerial activities. On the auspicious occasion of Magh Purnima, stringent measures were implemented to detect and neutralize suspicious drones, ensuring a safe and secure environment for all devotees."