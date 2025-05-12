Operation Sindoor: Pak begged for peace after India’s devastating strikes, says PM Modi

In the aftermath of India’s unrelenting Operation Sindoor, Pakistan was left reeling from the decisive action taken by the Indian Armed Forces. Pakistan was forced to seek escape route, and it found itself begging for peace after suffering heavy losses in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

With its military stunned by the precision strikes against terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK), the neighbouring nation had no choice but to reach out to India, seeking to de-escalate the situation. This was stated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday in a powerful televised address.

He said that India’s message to Pakistan was clear -- terrorism will not be tolerated, and those who sponsor it will face consequences.

PM Modi said that it was Pakistan that sought peace after facing India’s overwhelming force. “It was Pakistan which was bearing the brunt of the Indian onslaught, forcing their DGMO to reach out to their counterpart in India,” he revealed, exposing the hollowness of Pakistan’s position and confirming that it was Pakistan, not India, seeking de-escalation.

In his address on television, PM Modi dedicated the success of Operation Sindoor to India’s 'Nari Shakti'. He acknowledged the huge pain endured by women and children who have lost family members to cold-blooded acts of terror.

“This victory is for the mothers, sisters, and daughters of this nation,” PM Modi declared, honouring the resilience of the women who have witnessed such horrors.

PM Modi did not hold back in calling out Pakistan’s involvement in terrorism. He directly targeted key terror hubs within Pakistan, referring to Bahawalpur and Muridke as “universities of terror” from where anti-India activities have been orchestrated.

“Pakistan tried to remove the Sindoor of our women, and we uprooted their universities of terror,” he said, underscoring the sheer scale of India’s response.

The Prime Minister confirmed that India’s Armed Forces had exceeded their intended targets, neutralising over 100 terrorists. “The targets of the Indian Armed Forces have crossed a century!” he declared.

PM Modi made it clear that Pakistan had been repaid in a language it understands, with India sending a clear message that no terror attack would go unanswered.

In a scathing attack on Pakistan’s military, PM Modi emphasised that India’s armed forces are far superior. “The Pakistani Army is nothing compared to the Indian Armed Forces,” he stated, underscoring India’s military might and determination in the fight against cross-border terrorism.

Furthermore, PM Modi left no doubt about India’s future course of action, confirming that Pakistan-sponsored terrorism will not be tolerated.

“Even now, every inch of land in which terror is encouraged by Pakistan is within the reach of our Armed Forces,” he stated, reinforcing India’s commitment to addressing any threat emanating from across the border.

PM Modi made it abundantly clear that Operation Sindoor is far from over. “India will give back to terror and their backers in a language they understand,” he said, reaffirming that “nuclear blackmail won’t work” against India.

His final remarks set the tone for India’s new strategic normal: “India will answer back, and there will be no distinction between terrorists and those who sponsor them, whoever they are and wherever they are.”