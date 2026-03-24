Oppn seeks Mahaling resignation on moral grounds

Bhubaneswar: Proceedings in Odisha Assembly were disrupted for the fifth day on Monday as the Opposition BJD and Congress demanded the resignation of Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling over the death of 12 patients in the fire at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack on March 16.

As soon as the House assembled for the Question Hour at 10.30 am, BJD and Congress MLAs trooped into the well of the House holding placards and shouting slogans. They demanded the resignation of Mahaling on moral grounds over the death of patients at the government facility.

The agitating members attempted to climb to the Speaker’s podium and raised slogans like ‘Ram Naam Satya Hai’ and “(CM) Mohan Majhi Hai Hai” when Speaker Surama Padhy allowed Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan and Health Minister Mahaling to reply to certain questions.