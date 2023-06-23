Opposition parties meeting "multi-headed selfish alliance-Smriti Irani

New Delhi: The efforts to stitch opposition unity by 17 anti BJP parties who met at Patna on Friday is just a "multi-headed selfish alliance," Union Minister Smriti Irani said at a press conference.

She compared it with wolves hunting in packs. Smriti said this coming together of the parties was not targeted at Prime Minister Narendra Modi but the country's coffers. "It is said that wolves hunt in packs! A political pack met in Patna. Their 'prey' is the future of India."

She said this alliance of selfishness was being forged with India as its target. "Whenever these political parties came together, they brought corruption, nepotism and brought with them the allegation of constricting the economic progress of the nation," Irani added.

Referring to Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) blackmailing at the beginning itself shows the future of the "unholy alliance". "It is ironic that Trinamool Congress Party members today witnessed bonhomie between Mamata and that Communist Party, the leadership of which was particularly known for dragging Mamata by her hair, especially when she tried to speak for the people of Bengal," she said referring to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Irani further said the Congress workers of West Bengal similarly would have never imagined that "Mamata Bandyopadhyay, whose hands are stained with the blood of Congress workers, will one day appear on Rahul ji's head and would touch Lalu ji’s feet". "Even the people of Tamil Nadu would never have imagined that the DMK party, which was accused by the top leadership of the Congress in the 1990s of helping in the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi, one day would have sweeter relations with the Gandhi family," she said.