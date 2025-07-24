Opposition raises Delhi bulldozer action in Parl

New Delhi

The issue of bulldozer demolitions in Delhi sparked a heated debate in Parliament on Wednesday, with members of the opposition demanding an immediate halt to what they described as “unjust and politically motivated” actions.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh submitted a notice under Rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha, seeking suspension of the day’s scheduled business to discuss the issue. He alleged that the ongoing demolition drives in the national capital are targeting the poor and marginalized communities under the guise of anti-encroachment operations.

Singh accused authorities of using bulldozers indiscriminately, razing homes and shops without proper notice or rehabilitation plans. He emphasized that the demolitions are not only violating human rights but also leading to significant distress for families already struggling with poverty.

“The bulldozer has become a symbol of fear in Delhi. Homes are being destroyed without warning, and people are being rendered homeless overnight,” Singh said, urging Parliament to intervene and stop the operations immediately.

Several opposition MPs supported Singh’s demand and criticized the government for allegedly using administrative machinery for political vendetta. They called for a thorough debate in the House and questioned the selective targeting of certain neighborhoods.

Meanwhile, government sources maintain that the demolitions are part of routine anti-encroachment drives to clear illegal constructions and reclaim public land. They argue that due process is being followed in all such actions.

The uproar led to disruptions in the House proceedings, with the opposition staging protests and demanding accountability. The issue is likely to dominate discussions in the coming days as political tensions over governance and public welfare continue to rise in the capital.