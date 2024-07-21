Opposition Raises NEET-UG And Kanwar Order Issues In Stormy All-Party Meeting Ahead Of Parliament Budget Session

The Central government is bracing for a tumultuous Parliament session as the Opposition signals its intentions by highlighting contentious issues like the NEET-UG controversy and the Kanwar order dispute at an all-party meeting.



Congress MPs Kodikunnil Suresh, Gaurav Gogoi, Jairam Ramesh, and Pramod Tiwari, along with AAP MP Sanjay Singh and YSRCP MP V. Vijayasai Reddy, were among the leaders attending the meeting ahead of the Budget session.

During the meeting, convened by the Centre before the Budget Session, the Congress party pushed for the Opposition to be given the deputy speaker's post. Gaurav Gogoi also addressed the ongoing NEET-UG dispute and alleged misuse of central agencies such as the ED and CBI.

Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav raised concerns about a recent UP government directive requiring shopkeepers along the Kanwar Yatra route to display their names outside their shops.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired the all-party meeting. Congress MP Jairam Ramesh noted that while the TDP did not press for special status for Andhra Pradesh, BJP ally JD(U) demanded special status for Bihar. He also remarked on social media that the TDP had not commented on the issue.

JD(U), a key NDA ally, had recently adopted a resolution seeking special status for Bihar.

At the meeting, Gaurav Gogoi urged that the Opposition be permitted to address its concerns in Parliament, following parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju's call for cooperation to ensure the smooth operation of Parliament.

The YSR Congress raised issues related to alleged targeting of its leaders by the TDP government in Andhra Pradesh.

Among the attendees were BJP president J.P. Nadda, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi, Union minister Chirag Paswan of LJP (Ram Vilas), AIMIM’s Asaduddin Owaisi, RJD’s Abhay Kushwaha, JD(U)’s Sanjay Jha, AAP’s Sanjay Singh, SP’s Ramgopal Yadav, and NCP’s Praful Patel.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Union Budget on Tuesday, following the tabling of the Economic Survey on Monday.