Opposition’s Mock Parliament to Turn into CEC-Bashing Session

The stage for a high drama around 3 pm on Friday at the residence of the AICC president, Mallikarjun Kharge, is set as the INDIA bloc led by Congress will be holding a “public impeachment” of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Former Speaker Meira Kumar will be the Speaker at the mock Parliament. Mallikarjun Kharge will move the motion of impeachment and other representatives of members of INDIA bloc will also speak on the motion. The LoP Rahul Gandhi will be the last speaker.

When Parliament is in session, the opposition disrupts the house and either forces adjournment of proceedings or the ruling party is the only one to discuss issues. In the mock parliament, there would be a ruling party, and it would be one-sided CEC bashing and lectures on vote chori.

Congress general secretaries Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Jairam Ramesh and K C Venugopal, senior Congress leader Meira Kumar, TMC's Derek O'Brien, Samajwadi Party's Harendra Malik, JMM's Mahua Maji and CPI(M)'s John Brittas, among others, are likely to participate in the discussion.

It is not yet clear whether the TMC chief Mamata Banerjee would also attend the mock parliament or not.

Invites have also been sent to INDIA bloc MPs for "The Public Impeachment of Gyanesh Kumar" at 10, Rajaji Marg, from 3:30 pm onwards.

The main theme of the discussion would be that the CEC has demonstrably violated the letter and spirit of the Constitution. He has systematically subverted the very foundations of our electoral democracy. He has, to put it bluntly, lied to the Supreme Court." "He has been the willing executioner on behalf of the Diabolical Duo (Modi and Amit Shah) whose turn will come next," Rahul and others are likely to focus on.