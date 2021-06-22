Optional Class 12 exams in August-September

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday filed an additional affidavit before the Supreme Court in which it said that the Class 12 board exams will be held tentatively between August 15 and September 15. Marks in the optional exam will be treated as final marks, the CBSE board added. It further told the Supreme Court that the results for Class 12 board exams would be declared by July 31.

According to the CBSE, exams will be conducted by the board only in the main subjects "as and when conditions are conducive for holding the examinations". "However, the marks obtained by a candidate in this examination will be treated as final for those who opt to take this examination," the CBSE told the SC.

"I further say that regarding the date before which the optional examination for the candidates who are not satisfied with their assessment with the policy, the examinations for such candidates shall be conducted any time between August 15, 2021 to September 15, 2021, subject to conducive situation," said the affidavit filed by Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Examinations of the CBSE.

The CBSE board further said that it has incorporated a clause which said that the dispute concerning computation of results will be referred to a Committee constituted by the board.

Besides, if the candidates are not satisfied with their results, CBSE will provide an online facility for registration for the examination. About private or second chance compartment candidate, the CBSE said that their examinations shall be conducted in such a manner so that they will fall within the assessment policy for the academic year 2019-2020 as approved by the top court last year. The results shall be declared in accordance with the said assessment policy, the CBSE added.

Similarly, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) said it will endeavour to publish the results as expeditiously as possible, subject to the situation remaining conducive and stable, the results will be published on or before July 31, 2021. The CISCE said that in the event of a student having objection(s) regarding computation of marks in the result; she/he may make a written application to the school concerned, stating the objection in detail along with reasons thereof. "The Head of the School concerned will review the application, and only upon being satisfied with the contentions made therein, forward the same to the CISCE along with her/his comments/remarks endorsing the contentions made and documents supporting the opinion regarding the computation of marks", it said.