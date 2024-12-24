Orthodox Church Bishop Criticizes PM Modi’s Christmas Celebration Participation

In a Facebook post, Metropolitan Bishop Youhanon Mar Meletius of the Orthodox Church Thrissur Diocese criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s attendance at the Christmas celebrations organized by the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI) in New Delhi. The bishop wrote, “There the bishops are being honoured, and he is bowing before the Christmas crib. And here, the Christmas crib is being destroyed.”

The bishop’s remarks came after two controversial Christmas-related incidents in Palakkad district. In one case, three Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) activists were arrested for allegedly disrupting a school’s Christmas celebration. In another, a Christmas crib at a school was reportedly vandalized.

Responding to the incidents, BJP state president K. Surendran denied involvement by VHP or Sangh Parivar workers, suggesting a potential conspiracy and questioning whether former BJP members might be implicated. “Strong action should be taken against the accused, and such incidents should not be allowed to recur,” Surendran stated.

These incidents challenge the BJP’s ongoing outreach to Kerala’s Christian community. As part of its annual ‘Sneha Yatra’ initiative, BJP leaders, including Surendran, met with Bishop Remigiose Inchananiyil of Thamarassery Bishop House to convey Prime Minister Modi’s Christmas greetings.