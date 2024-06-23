  • Menu
Outrage in Rajasthan Over Education Minister's Remarks On DNA Testing Of Tribals

Outrage in Rajasthan Over Education Ministers Remarks On DNA Testing Of Tribals
  • Congress, Bhartiya Aadivasi Party, and tribal organizations condemn Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar for suggesting DNA testing of tribals.
  • Criticized as insulting and baseless, the remarks have sparked calls for his apology or resignation, with threats of a nationwide protest.

The Congress, the Bhartiya Aadivasi Party (BAP), and several tribal organizations in Rajasthan have denounced Education Minister Madan Dilawar for his controversial remarks about DNA testing of tribals. Dilawar, a BJP MLA from Ramganj Mandi in Kota, made these comments in response to BAP members' claims that tribals are not Hindus.

In his speech, Dilawar said, "Whether they are Hindus or not will be verified with their ancestors. We will consult genealogists, and if they are not Hindus, we will have their DNA tested to confirm their parentage."

Following Dilawar's statement, Rajkumar Roat, Lok Sabha MP from Banswara, threatened to launch a campaign encouraging tribals to send their blood samples for DNA testing to Dilawar and Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma. Roat criticized Dilawar for insulting the tribal community and demanded an apology or resignation from him.

"The language used by the Rajasthan education minister is insulting to the tribal community. He suggested that Aadivasi party members need DNA testing to prove their lineage. This baseless statement is an affront to tribals across the country and will cost the BJP dearly. If Dilawar does not apologize or resign, we will initiate a nationwide campaign, sending blood, hair, and nail samples from every tribal household to him," Roat declared.

The Congress also condemned Dilawar's remarks. Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra described Dilawar as "mentally ill" and criticized his statement as a sign of intellectual deficiency. "His comments on DNA testing of the tribal community are extremely condemnable," Dotasra said.

In Pratapgarh, the Aadivasi Yuva Morcha protested by burning an effigy of Dilawar.

