Over 16K junior teachers recruited in single day

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Saturday recruited 16,009 junior teachers in primary and upper primary schools under various schemes. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi handed over some of the appointment letters during a function at Kalinga Stadium here in the presence of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The teachers were appointed in all the 30 districts of the State. “Teaching is the most respectful profession and teachers shape the future of society,” Majhi said, addressing the gathering.

“In ancient times, gurus (teachers) were compared to Lords like Brahma, Vishnu and Maheswar,” he said. The Chief Minister also said his government has substantially raised the budgetary allocation for education.

“Fulfilling promises at double speed! Appointment letters to more than 16,000 newly-inducted teachers was handed over for strengthening the school education landscape. This large-scale recruitment is a massive step towards improving quality of education, ensuring better learning outcomes and securing a bright future for Odisha’s children. CM Shri @MohanMOdisha ’s govt under the guidance of Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi is working 24x7 to realise aspirations, fulfil poll promises and achieve the goal of Viksit Odisha by 2036,” Pradhan said in post on X.

In his speech, Pradhan said in the 21st century, teachers will be the focal point of education in today’s society. He emphasised that teachers have a major responsibility in empowering and uplifting society.

Pradhan also said that many great leaders like Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Pandit Gopabandhu Das and Utkalmani Madhusudan Das have contributed to the nation under the guidance of their teachers.

Pradhan further said that scientists, who developed Covid 19 vaccine, are also an example of Guru-Shishya (teacher-student) tradition, as they protected the country following their teachers’ principles.

The Union minister hailed the grand recruitment ceremony as a significant step towards improving the quality of education and securing a bright future for the students of Odisha. He urged the teaching community to uphold the Indian tradition of guru-disciple relationship.

The Opposition BJD, however, mocked the BJP for taking credit for teachers’ recruitment.

“The previous BJD government had completed the entire recruitment process. The BJP has no role in it, but takes credit just by distributing appointment letters,” the regional party said in a release.