Over 90L vaccine doses still available with States, UTs

New Delhi: The Centre has provided more than 17.35 crore vaccine doses to the states and the Union Territories free of cost, and more than 90 lakh doses are still available with them, the Health Ministry said, adding over 10 lakh doses will be received by the states and UTs in the next three days.

In a statement, the Union health Ministry said that so far, more than 17.35 crore vaccine doses (17,35,07,770) have been provided to states and UTs free of cost of this, and the total consumption including wastage is 16,44,77,100 doses.

"More than 90 lakh Covid Vaccine doses (90,30,670) are still available with the States and UTs to be administered. States with negative balance are showing more consumption (including wastage) than vaccine supplied as they have not reconciled the vaccine they have supplied to Armed Forces, Furthermore, more than 10 lakh (10,25,000) vaccine doses will be received in addition by the States/UTs within the next three days," the Ministry said.

So far, Odisha received 2.75 lakh doses followed by West Bengal (2,00,000), Uttar Pradesh (1,50,000), Maharashtra (1,50,000), Goa (one lakh) Assam (one lakh), Dadar and Nagar Haveli (25,000) and Daman and Diu (25,000).

As per the government data, Uttar Pradesh (9,63,994) has highest balance available doses followed by Tamil Nadu (6,13,622), Haryana (6,10,839), Madhya Pradesh (5,79,099), Gujarat (5,76,058), Jharkhand (5,00,795), Maharashtra (4,84,287), Bihar (4,55,316), Delhi (4,37,182) and Telangana (3,84,337).