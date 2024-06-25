Owaisi's 'Jai Palestine' slogan in Lok Sabha draws BJP's wrath

New Delhi: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi stoked a major controversy in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday during his swearing-in as the Member of Parliament (MP) by raising a slogan in favour of Palestine.

The Hyderabad lawmaker soon after taking oath as MP in the 18th Lok Sabha, chanted 'Jai Palestine' in the House, thereby inviting quick backlash from the treasury benches and also leading to chaos in the House.

BJP members created an uproar over Owaisi chanting 'Jai Palestine' slogans and demanded that it be expunged from the proceedings of the House.

Radha Mohan Singh, who was in the chair at the time, assured the members that nothing extra would go on record, except the oath ceremony. Prior to this, when he moved to the podium to take the oath, he was greeted by Jai Shri Ram slogans.

Kiren Rijiju, replying to questions on Owaisi's Jai Palestine remarks during the oath ceremony, said: "We do not have any enmity with Palestine or any other country. While taking the oath, is it proper for any member to raise a slogan praising another country? We will have to check the rules if it is appropriate…"

Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy also expressed reservations against Owaisi’s slogan and termed it "absolutely wrong".

"On one hand, he is taking an oath in the name of the Constitution and, on the other, giving a slogan against the Constitution. The real face of Owaisi is out," Kishan Reddy said.

According to reports, Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje has also registered a formal complaint against Owaisi, seeking action against him for an insulting act.

Owaisi, remaining unrepentant over his conduct, also defended his remarks in hailing the conflict-ridden West Asian region and said: "Everyone is saying a lot of things… I just said 'Jai Bhim, Jai Mim, Jai Telangana, Jai Palestine'… how is it against the Constitution?

"Show me where this provision is there in the Constitution… You should also listen to what others said. I said what I had to," he added.

Last year, when the war between Israel and Gaza broke out, the AIMIM leader had hit out at Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and described him as a 'devil'.