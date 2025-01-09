Own space station new ISRO chief's priority

New Delhi: Dr V Narayanan, who will take over from S Somnath as the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairperson, outlined that the agency's priorities in the next few years would be the manned mission to space, named Gaganyaan, Chandrayaan-4, and the development of a space station.

A distinguished scientist at ISRO, Narayanan currently serves as the Director of the Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC) in Valiamala, Kerala.

With nearly four decades of experience in the Indian space programme, Narayanan has held several important roles within ISRO.

His expertise primarily focuses on rocket and spacecraft propulsion.

According to an official order from the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, Narayanan has been appointed to serve in these roles for the next two years, until further notice.

An official order from the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Department of Personnel and Training states, "The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of V. Narayanan, Director, Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre, Valiamala, as Secretary, Department of Space and Chairman, Space Commission, for a period of two years from January 14, 2025, or until further orders, whichever is earlier."

He is a Rocket and Space Craft Propulsion Expert and joined ISRO in 1984 and functioned in various capacities before becoming Director of LPSC.