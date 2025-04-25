Pahalgam Terror Attack: ‘Will hunt you till the end of earth’

Madhubani (Bihar): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday declared that the killers of Pahalgam will be pursued “to the ends of the earth” and promised to “identify, track and punish every terrorist and their backers”. In his first speech after the April 22 attack in Pahalgam, the Prime Minister vowed to punish terrorists behind the strike and said India's spirit will never be broken by terrorism.

Modi spoke briefly in English and said, "Friends, today from the soil of Bihar, I say to the whole world India will identify, track, and punish every terrorist and their backers. We will pursue them to the ends of the earth. India's spirit will never be broken by terrorism. Terrorism will not go unpunished."

In the stern message, he said, "Every effort will be made to ensure that justice is done. The entire nation is firm in this resolve. Everyone who believes in humanity is with us. I thank the people of various countries and their leaders who have stood with us in these times." In a message to Pakistan without naming the country, Modi said he will state it categorically that the terrorists who carried out the attack and those who hatched the conspiracy, they will be punished beyond their imagination. "Punishment will definitely be served." The Prime Minister said the willpower of 140 crore Indians will break the back of patrons of terrorism.