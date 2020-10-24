Pakistan again violates ceasefire on LoC in Poonch district

Jammu: Violating the ceasfire agreement, Pakistan resorted to unprovoked firing and shelling on the Line of Control (LoC) on Saturday in J&K's Poonch district.

At about 6.30 p.m. on Saturday Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in Degwar sector of Poonch district, said defence ministry spokesman Colonel Devender Anand.

The spokesman said Indian army retaliated befittingly.

So far this year, Pakistan has violated ceasefire over 3,190 times in which 24 civilians have been killed and over 100 have been injured near the LoC in J&K.